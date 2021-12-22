Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin split after nine years of marriage

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, who coauthored a relationship book, are ending their marriage.

The two announced the news on social media.

“After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” their post began.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” their statement continued. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Their followers expressed shock,especially given that Franklin, who is a Hollywood producer, posted praise for Good and her role on the new Amazon series “Harlem” on December 2.

“I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood!,” the caption on his Instagram post read. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem.”

The pair documented their Christian romance and courtship in the 2015 book “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.”

