China puts 13 million residents in lockdown ahead of Games

BEIJING (AP) — Under orders not to leave home unless necessary, the 13 million residents of the northern Chinese city of Xi’an are adjusting to a lockdown imposed after a spike in coronavirus cases. The measure comes just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. Residents say they were waiting in line for virus tests to be conducted every other day. A staffer at a local hotel says the effects of the lockdown would be hard to predict but that there would be an impact on their business, with no idea how long it would last.