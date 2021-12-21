SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched a load of Christmas gifts and supplies to the International Space Station. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Tuesday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Several minutes later, SpaceX made its 100th successful rocket landing. The first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that SpaceX accomplished its first such touchdown. This particular booster was brand new, but one launched a few days ago was on its 11th flight. The Dragon capsule should arrive at the space station on Wednesday, delivering smoked turkey and fish, and fruitcake for the seven astronauts there.