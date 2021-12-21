South Korean Olympic champion suspended over text messages

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two-time Olympic short-track champion Shim Suk-hee has been suspended for two months over controversial text messages between her and her coach. The penalty announced by the Korea Skating Union could bar Shim from competing at the Beijing Olympics which begin Feb. 4. In October, Shim was cut from the team after local media reported what it described as text messages exchanged between her and her coach that insulted two teammates and suggested she might have deliberately tripped one of them, Choi Min-jeong, during the2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.