California to require healthcare workers to get their booster

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV) Governor Gavin Newsom's latest announcement said healthcare workers will be required to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

In the Central Coast, Santa Cruz has already reported to two Omicron variant cases coming from individual living north of the county. The University of California Santa Cruz decided to start their winter quarter remotely as the number of COVID-19 case rise.

Newsom said more details will be released tomorrow, along with the official announcement.