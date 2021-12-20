Watsonville holds special meeting to address homeless encampment on Bridge Street

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) The Watsonville City Council is holding a special meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. for residents' input in the growing homeless encampment on Bridge Street.

A scheduled cleanup at a homeless encampment on Sunday was postponed. The city said they posted a second “Notice to Vacate” informing members of the encampment that city crews will be clearing and closing the encampment Wednesday morning.

Members of this encampment filed a lawsuit against the City of Watsonville.

"We believe many of these members came from Monterey County following a judge’s order that forced them to move," the city said on social media.

The city also said that their staff and community partners have been on-site every day last week offering services, including temporary housing at local shelters, but members of the homeless encampment refused those resources.

"We are concerned for the health and safety of all those at the site and residents in surrounding neighborhoods," the city said, "There are serious safety, environmental, and sanitary concerns at the encampment that cannot be left unaddressed."

The meeting will be live-streamed on the City's website.