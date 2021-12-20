USGS: 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits the North Coast

NORTH COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Monday afternoon at 12:10 p.m., an earthquake registering 6.2 on the Richter scale shook the North Coast.

The quake's epicenter was 24 miles west of Petrolia, with a depth of 5.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There have been reports of people feeling the quake all over the North Coast. So far there have not been any reports of major damage or injuries.

No tsunami warnings or watches were issued.