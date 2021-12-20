Jorge Zamora new Watsonville Police Chief

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Jorge Zamora was selected to be Watsonville’s new Police Chief.

Zamora served as Acting Assistant Police Chief after Chief David Honda retired in July.

Once sworn in, Zamora will become the first, first-generation Mexican-American to hold this position and 16th Chief of Police for the City of Watsonville.

“Through the process, Jorge demonstrated his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our community and his clear vision to support, develop, and lead the police department in future years,” said City Manager Protempore Tamara Vides, who has the final decision in selecting a new police chief after a series of interview panels and recruitment process.

Zamora was born and raised in the City of Watsonville. He joined the Watsonville Police Department in 1991 as a police cadet. By 1996, he was hired as a full-time Watsonville Police Officer.

In his 25 years of service, Zamora served as patrol , gang and narcotic enforcement, S.W.A.T., detectives, field training officer, hostage negotiations, walking beat, Regional Occupational Program instructor, and youth mentorship.

“My approach to policing is simple: lead with integrity, self-compassion, competency, and courage,” said Zamora. “Do the right things for the right reasons, treat all people with respect and fairness, set high standards for myself and the organization, and be accountable through transparency.”

Zamora graduated from Radcliff Adult School and has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Union Institute & University and a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies from Saint Mary’s College of California .

Zamora’s badge pinning ceremony will be on Jan. 10 2022 at the City Council chambers at 4:00 p.m.