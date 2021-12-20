Barcelona to play Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Barcelona has been drawn to play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona advanced from the competition’s first-ever group stage with a perfect six wins. The defending champions will be at Madrid in the first leg. Madrid is playing in the Champions League for the first time. Lyon has been paired with Juventus. Bayern Munich will play Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal will face Wolfsburg.