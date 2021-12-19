Once a Jr. sensation, Radamus making an impact on World Cup

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — There’s nothing easy about evolving from a top junior skier into a World Cup contender. Just ask River Radamus. The Colorado racer won three golds at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics and four medals at the junior world championships from 2017-2019. The 23-year-old Radamus has been pushing his body to the limit this season and the results are starting to come. He matched his career-best result by skiing through pain in his lower right leg to finish sixth in the demanding Alta Badia giant slalom. He also placed sixth in the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden in October.