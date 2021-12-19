No. 12 Iowa State buries Prairie View with 19 3-pointers

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 26 points, Ashley Joens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 12 Iowa State tied the school record with 19 3-pointers in a 108-39 rout of Prairie View A&M. Iowa State scored 65 points in the first half and held Prairie View to 11. The Cyclones made 14 3-pointers before halftime and matched the record when Maddie Frederick hit No. 19 with 1:57 remaining in the game. Six players contributed to the 3-point storm, led by six each from Donarski and Aubrey Joens. Kennedy Paul led Prairie View with 19 points.