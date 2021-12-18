Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller’s 49-year goalscoring record in Bayern Munich win

By Matias Grez, CNN

Robert Lewandowski scored his 43rd Bundesliga goal of 2021 to break Gerd Muller’s 49-year record of most goals scored in a calendar year.

The Polish forward scored the fourth goal in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Wolfsburg on Friday, eclipsing Muller with just three minutes remaining in Bayern’s last Bundesliga match of the year.

Legendary German striker Muller, widely considered one of the game’s best finishers, had held the record of 42 goals since 1972.

In August, the club mourned Muller’s death at 75. The great scored a remarkable 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski was thought to be the frontrunner for the annual Ballon d’Or award but lost out to Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi back in November.

It was also an evening to remember for Bayern’s Thomas Muller, who celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance by scoring the opening goal against Wolfsburg.

Two goals in 2 minutes in the second half from Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane ended the game as a contest, before Lewandowski put the icing on the cake late on.

The win moves Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, with the team now heading into the winter break until January 7.

