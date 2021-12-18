Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least 4 weeks for sprained knee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee. The eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019. Davis hurt himself in the third quarter of the Lakers’ road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis while off-balance and sent the Lakers star to the court. Davis had missed only three of the Lakers’ first 30 games due to injury this season. Instead, LeBron James has endured the biggest injury setbacks this season for Los Angeles’ star-studded roster.