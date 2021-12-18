Ending the Weekend with More Sunny but Cool Weather

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Expect dry but cool conditions across the region through the weekend as we get a break from the active weather pattern. Don’t worry, it will be back just in time for your holiday travel plans next week with several days of rain expected. In the meantime, enjoy the sunny afternoons and cold, frosty nights.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies and cold once again. Expect lows in the 30s to around 40ºF on the coast and mid-20s to mid-30s inland with widespread frost.

Sunday: Increasing high clouds with a few low clouds possible near the coast. Highs mainly in the 50s. Breezy to gusty at times along the coast late in the day.

Monday: Clouds will increase as a storm approaches. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, and breezy conditions. Highs mostly in the 50s.



Extended: Rain will likely be here early on Tuesday and will be accompanied by gusty southerly winds. Additional rounds of rain are then expected through the end of the week keeping travel conditions messy. If you're planning on driving through the state's mountain systems, be prepared for snow! Especially in the Sierra.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 26th – January 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”