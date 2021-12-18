Balanced attack leads No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma St. 72-61

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 18 points and Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds as No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader at Dickies Arena. Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler Edwards 13 for the Cougars, who have won 10 of 12 games. Bryce Williams led Oklahoma State with 17 points, the only Cowboy to score in double figures. The scheduled preceding game between No. 23 Colorado State and Tulsa was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Colorado State’s team.