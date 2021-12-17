Florida cheer team shows sportsmanship towards local team that recently lost teammate

By Andrew Masse

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Florida cheer team displayed an incredible act of sportsmanship to a team that recently suffered a devastating loss.

Recently, the Manchester Red Hawks Cheer team traveled to Florida to participate in a national competition.

The Red Hawks traveled to the sunshine state a teammate shy, Jaidyen Boldduc, who tragically passed away as a result of a crash in Vernon earlier this month.

It’s something no friend, family member, or teammate should have to endure and to say losing Jaidyn was a crushing blow to the cheer team would be an understatement.

Still, the Red Hawks forged ahead and competed in Florida in Jaidyn’s memory.

Unfortunately, they came up short in their efforts to take first place in the competition.

Days after returning to Connecticut, the Red Hawks received a package in the mail, to their surprise.

It was a first place trophy from their competition, which had been won by Florida’s South Pasco Predators.

A letter penned by the very same Predators was also attached, expressing not only their condolences, but their admiration for how the Red Hawks persevered in the face of adversity.

“Being able to show the strength and courage that you did makes your team the true champions,” the team said in a statement.

The Predators asked the Red Hawks to accept their trophy and to also give Jaidyn’s family a medal that was in the package as well to have to show that they will always have their Pop Warner family to lean on in the darkest of times.

