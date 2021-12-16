Nebraska rallies to beat Pitt in NCAA volleyball semis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madi Kubik had 13 kills, three aces and two blocks, Lauren Stivrins had nine kills and six blocks — the last of which came on match points — and Nebraska rallied to beat No. 3 seed Pittsburgh 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament. No. 10 seed Nebraska (26-7) — 40th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, second nationally to Penn State (41) — plays Wisconsin in Saturday’s championship game. The fourth-seeded Badgers won both regular-season matchups between the teams, losing just one set. Leketor Member-Meneh led the Panthers with 13 kills but had seven errors and hit just .150. Serena Gray added 11 kills. Nebraska, which advanced to its 10th title game, is 13-0 all-time against Pitt — 4-0 in the NCAA tournament.