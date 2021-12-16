Mason Disick warned Kim Kardashian about North’s TikTok activity

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Mason Disick has apparently learned a big lesson.

And the 12-year-old wants to share his knowledge with his 8-year-old cousin, North West.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, shared text messages from her young nephew after North recently went live on TikTok without permission on the joint account she shares with her mom.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” he wrote. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”

“Just in case for safety,” he added.”

Kardashian shared an image of her nephew’s text, writing “Now Mason is so mature! And insightful king” with a crown emoji.

In 2020, when Disick was 10, he got in trouble after he went live on Instagram without permission from his parents, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

The youngster’s Instagram account was deleted after and her took his thoughts over to TikTok.

Kardashian responded to his texts with “I appreciate you looking out Mason.”

“And I agree,” she texted back. “North felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

She also advised him that he may want to speak with his cousin directly.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.