Who’s enforcing the statewide mask mandate?

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A statewide mask mandate returned to California, regardless of vaccination status.

Starting Wednesday, Californians are being told to mask up in:

Indoor public places

At "mega events" with more than 1,000 people in attendance. Those who don’t have proof of vaccination will still be able to attend with a negative COVID-19 test.

State health officials said the mandate was spurred by rising COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. California saw a 47% increase in the two and a half weeks after the holiday.

The health order is set to expire on Jan. 15, 2022.

But Tuesday, state health officials announced that counties that already have indoor mask requirements in place will be given special permission from the state to continue following the local health order, regardless of whether it differs from the state's guidelines.

Santa Cruz County reinstated its indoor mask mandate on November 21. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors suspended theirs in November.

KION's Lisa Principi will have more from health officials on who will be enforcing the state's mandate tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.