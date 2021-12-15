Two children dead and several injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

By Cheryl Ho, CNN

Two children are dead and several are critically injured after they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia.

Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were celebrating the end of the school year when wind swept the castle into the air.

“Several children fell from a height of about 10 meters around 10 a.m. and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene as well as in hospitals,” Tasmanian Police said in a statement.

Emergency services, including helicopters, were dispatched to the school to treat the injured and transport some to hospital.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders,” Police Commander Debbie Williams told reporters at the school on Thursday.

“There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene. Counseling is being made available to the families affected by this in the school community along with the first responders,” she said.

Hillcrest Primary School urged parents to collect their children from the school as it closed early for the day.

The bouncy castle was one of a number of treats organized for students as part of the “Big Day In,” according to the school’s Facebook page. Other activities included a Water Play Zone and Zorb balls.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

“My thoughts are obviously with the people involved, but obviously the parents of the children that have been injured,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.