Nine people killed in Dominican Republic private jet crash

By Jessica Hasbun, CNN

Nine people were killed on Wednesday after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo, according to the plane’s operator, Helidosa Aviation Group.

Seven passengers and two crew members died in the incident. No details of the victims’ nationalities were initially given by authorities.

The flight was en route to Florida from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic when it made the emergency landing, according to Flightradar 24.

The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

