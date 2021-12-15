COVID-19 test kits distributed to students, staff in effort to prevent winter surge

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas City Elementary School District is sending each student and staff member home with COVID-19 test kits in an effort to prevent a spike in COVID cases when they return to school in January.

8,500 rapid antigen test kits will be distributed overall. The district said if a family has multiple children in the district, they can request a test kit for each one.

According to Assistant Supervisor of Human Resources for SCESD, Katie Balesteri, these tests are not mandatory, but highly recommended.

"We know that during COVID, a lot of us missed time with our families and that it's an important part of our health--to be with loved ones," Balesteri said. "We want people to be able to do that, and we are hopeful that this program will help them to be safe and returning from school. "

The State Department of Public Health offered all school districts these nasal swab test kits to help with students returning to the classroom after the winter holiday break earlier this month. Students and staff who decide to take one of these kits can create an account log-in online to see their results or call a phone number provided in a flyer distributed with the kits.

The district said they will keep the results confidential, asking anyone who tests positive to stay home and quarantine until they are no longer contagious.

"We do know that after people mingle, they may be coming in contact and they're not even realizing it," Balesteri said. "We also know that people will feel safer being able to test before coming back to work or before coming back and knowing that they won't be the cause of a spread."