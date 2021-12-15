Corps cancels Mississippi flood project that EPA rejected

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

The Army Corps of Engineers has canceled a $450 million Mississippi flood control project following the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent decision to overturn the project. The statement was made in a document filed Wednesday with the federal court in Washington, where environmental groups had sued the Corps over the Yazoo Pumps Project. The environmental groups say the decision shows “the power of science, the law, and the public’s voice in holding agencies accountable.” The project was approved in the Trump administration’s final days. EPA officials in November said that decision violated the Clean Water Act and ignored scientific and technical recommendations.