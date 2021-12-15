Cafe Carmel sells pies for the holiday, happy to have the Christmas cheer back

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) Things are feeling very different this Christmas compared to last year.

Cafe Carmel along Ocean Avenue is selling holiday pies, quiches and cookies. Owner Sarah Cook says she loves how pies around the holidays bring people together in a special way.

"I think it brings a sense of community and especially if you have a big pie, or a number of pies to cater to different people's taste," said Cook who says her holiday favorite is the pecan pie.

Cook is from England and says she fell in love with Carmel during a vacation stay. About two years ago she took over the bakery.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic sales took a dip last year as the holiday season felt awkward because of social distancing.

This year she's hoping the orders for holiday pies keep coming in.

"It feels great being able to have people inside certainty this time last year was different. it was this coming weekend that we went back to just doing take out only and it created such a different atmosphere.