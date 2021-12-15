Beaverton, OR, swim school employee pleads guilty to recording people in staff changing room

By Web Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A man has been convicted of using a cell phone to record people in a changing room at his place of work, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Allen Seidel pleaded guilty to first-degree invasion of personal privacy on Tuesday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022.

The investigation began in Sept. 2019 when an instructor at a swim school in Beaverton reported that she was changing in the staff changing area when she noticed a cell phone recording in one of the staff cubbies. The district attorney’s office said the woman reported it had been recording for 30 minutes and was set in a way to capture people changing.

Beaverton police officers responded to the swim school and began investigating. According to the district attorney’s office, staff were able to link the phone to Seidel, who was employed as a maintenance worker at the school.

The district attorney’s office said Seidel admitted to recording but claimed he did so due to recent thefts in the staff changing room. Seidel reportedly refused to show his phone to police and a search warrant was executed.

Washington County Digital Forensics Laboratory investigators were able to confirm the phone was recording at the time it was found, according to the district attorney’s office.

