Swiss ski resorts show what 2022 Olympics could have been

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — The Beijing Olympics are only weeks away and China has become a more problematic host than expected for an event that originally seemed destined to be staged in Europe. Bids from Switzerland and Norway failed amid domestic political opposition to the Olympics. The past weekend of World Cup skiing in the upscale Swiss towns St. Moritz and Davos showed what the Olympics might have been. There could have been events in snow-covered resorts with decades of winter sports tradition and with no diplomatic boycotts or talk of human rights records.