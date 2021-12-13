Highway 1 closed on Big Sur Coast after Monterey County evacuations

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) California Highway Patrol closed Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, until Tuesday Dec. 14.

There will be barricades, cones and signs to detour traffic coming in both directions of the closure.

Monterey Bay area expected a major rain storm from Sunday night into early Monday morning and throughout the day. Monterey County issued an evacuation warning in the down slope area of the Dolan Fire burn scar which could cause debris flow.

There was also a High Wind Warning until 9 p.m. on Monday with 15 to 30 mph winds with 45 to 60 mph gusts.