California reinstates indoor mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) Everyone in California, regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear a mask indoors. Statewide mask mandate goes into effect in California starting Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, 2022.

State’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, announced on Monday citing statistics that show a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the state since the Thanksgiving holiday.

He said there will me more requirements for people who are vaccinated and are trying to attend mega-events like concerts and sporting events. People who are unvaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours or less before the event.