7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck 112 kilometers (69 miles) north of Maumere, on Indonesia’s Flores Island.

The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 10:20 a.m. local time (10:20 p.m. ET).

Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, “hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the earthquake epicenter.”

