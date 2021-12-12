No. 9 Lady Vols stay perfect on season, beat Georgia State

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 84-60 victory over Georgia State. The 6-foot-6 Key was one of five players in double figures for the Lady Volunteers, who are 9-0. Keyen Green scored 14, Sara Puckett had 12, Brooklynn Miles 11 and Jordan Horston 10. Taniyah Worth scored 13 for Georgia State, which had no answer for Tennessee’s size. The Lady Vols controlled the boards, 62-33. The Panthers fell to 4-5.