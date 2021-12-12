Cowboys deliver on coach’s guarantee, beat rival Washington

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys made good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee by holding on to beat Washington 27-20 and snap their rival’s winning streak at four. Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive and Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 45 yards through a knee injury.