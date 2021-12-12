Brignone wins World Cup super-G after Gut-Behrami crashes

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Federica Brignone has won a wind-swept World Cup super-G that saw pre-race favorite Lara Gut-Behrami crash out through the safety fences. Brignone’s 17th career win is the most by an Italian women in Alpine World Cup history. She was 0.11 seconds faster than her teammate Elena Curtoni down a fast course shortened because of strong crosswinds higher up the hill. Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings by placing third with a difficult No. 2 start bib in the gusty winds. Gut-Behrami had won Saturday’s super-G but crashed when approaching a sharp left-hand turn too fast.