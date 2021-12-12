Bowe, US men win titles at World Cup speedskating in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brittany Bowe of the United States won the women’s 1,500 meters at the World Cup speedskating meet in Canada, where the American men won the team pursuit. Bowe skated the distance in 1 minute, 52.05 seconds, edging Nana Takagi of Japan, who earned silver in 1:52.06 at the Calgary Olympic Oval. The U.S. team of Ethan Cepuran, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson set a track record of 3:35.59 to win the team pursuit for the second straight World Cup. American Jordan Stolz finished second in the men’s 1,000.