Scotts Valley Police Help Homeless Man

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION TV) -- Two Scotts Valley Police officers lent a helping hand Saturday morning, by digging into their own pockets to buy a homeless man socks and shoes.

At 9:30am, Officers Perez and Standen responded to a report of a man walking southbound in the middle of La Madrona Drive. When they asked why he was walking in the road, the man (who was barefoot) apologized, telling the officers he was walking on the painted lines because it hurt his feet less to walk on the painted lines than the rocky side of the road.

The man added that he'd recently been robbed and the suspects stole everything he owned, including his shoes.

The officers then took it upon themselves to purchase him two pairs of socks and one pair of shoes.

His response? "Thank you, this means everything."

Scotts Valley Police Department said they are "extremely proud of our officers and their dedication to humanity."

Sometimes, it's the small gestures that mean the most in times of need.