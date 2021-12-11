Families clean up what’s left of their homes after storms

By Carley Gordon

Click here for updates on this story

DICKSON, Tennessee (WSMV) — Families on Murrell Road are dealing with the trauma of losing their homes after storms hit Dickson County on Saturday.

Dickson County residents were lucky to have walked away with their lives on Saturday. Instead, a Christmas gift now sits on what used to be the kitchen counter. Inside the remnants of a home, Brooke Primm and her family planned to celebrate the holiday.

“All the kids on Christmas, we always come here. This is our gathering place, so we’re not going to have that, and that’s kind of sad,” Primm said.

Primm’s kids were supposed to be sleeping in this bedroom. At the last minute, their trip got canceled, and the grandparents who lived at home left town instead. So when Primm first thought about what could have happened and to whom.

“We spent an hour and a half in silence just staring at our kids. I mean, it’s sickening. I mean, your stomach just drops,” Primm said.

Next door, the situation is even worse. A husband and wife hid in this shower as their home lifted off its hinges. Miraculously she walked out of the hospital with just a concussion.

“The walls were shaking, the house was shaking,” Karen Boswell said.

Boswell said she hunkered down in a closet with her teenage son

“And it was over in about 5 minutes,” Boswell said.

They came out – silenced by the damage that surrounded them.

“Haven’t slept. I think I’m still in a bit of shock because nothing prepares you to walk out and see this in the daylight,” Boswell said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.