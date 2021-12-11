Chicago paying $1.2M over police shooting of 14-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer more than seven years ago has reached a $1.2 million lawsuit settlement with city officials. The family had disputed accounts from the officer that Pedro Rios Jr. pointed a gun at the officer multiple times during a foot chase in July 2014. Rios family attorney Mark Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times that while Rios was carrying a gun at the time, there wasn’t evidence that he pulled it from his waistband before he was shot in the back. Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority investigated the shooting and ruled it justified.