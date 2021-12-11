1 dead, 5 others rescued from Seattle-area avalanche

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — An avalanche has hit a ski area near Seattle and one of six people buried in the snow Saturday morning has died. KING-TV reports that a 60-year-old man wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow. He died despite CPR efforts by another skier. His identity has not been released. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss says the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located about 85 miles southeast of Seattle. The area is under a winter storm warning until Sunday morning.