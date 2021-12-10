Norway’s Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chess master Magnus Carlsen of Norway has defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship in Dubai. He beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia on Friday, securing the one point he needed to cross the seven point threshold to win the global tournament held at Dubai’s Expo 2020 this month. Carlsen wins 60% of the 2 million-euro prize offered by the championship. After a surprise blunder by Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen clinched his fifth world championship title. Up until that point, it appeared the match would be close with games ending in draw after draw.