Shopping safety during the holiday season

Monterey County, Calif. (KION) Busy shopping centers and arms full of shopping bags can often be a target for robbers, especially during the chaos of holiday shopping.

Stores on the Central Coast have already been targets for burglars this year, notably:

November 26: $27,000 worth of retail stolen from the Sunglass Hut in Monterey

December 6: A man was arrested for shooting at mall security during an attempted burglary at the Target in Capitola

December 7: Fourtané Jewelers targeted by a smash-and-grab robbery in Carmel-by-the-Sea

December 7: An armed robbery at a Chevron in Greenfield

Capitola Police Chief Andrew Dally says they have seen an increase in thefts near the mall, which he says is typical as business picks up during the holidays.

KION's Lisa Principi will have some shopping safety tips tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.