News
By
Published 12:08 PM

Shopping safety during the holiday season

MGN

Monterey County, Calif. (KION) Busy shopping centers and arms full of shopping bags can often be a target for robbers, especially during the chaos of holiday shopping.

Stores on the Central Coast have already been targets for burglars this year, notably:

Capitola Police Chief Andrew Dally says they have seen an increase in thefts near the mall, which he says is typical as business picks up during the holidays.

KION's Lisa Principi will have some shopping safety tips tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Principi

Lisa Principi is a reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

