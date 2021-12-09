Newton feels responsible for coordinator Joe Brady’s firing

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton said he feels partially responsible for the firing of Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady earlier this week. Now Newton’s goal moving forward is to win games beginning this week against Atlanta — and keep his own job. Newton is 0-2 since taking over as the Panthers starting quarterback, and he’s lost his past 10 starts with Carolina going back to the 2018 season. He was 7-8 last season as New England’s starting QB. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.