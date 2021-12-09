King City received $2 million grant for a new downtown plaza

KING CITY, Calif. As part of an effort to create a place to gather, eat and enjoy event, King City announced they received $2,134 million to build a Downtown park with a plaza.

According to the City, the project is part of a general economic development projects to revitalized the city, and for people passing by, to enjoy King City too.

The grant was part of Proposition 68, which authorized $4 billion in bonds for state and local parks, environmental protection and restoration projects, water infrastructure projects, and flood protection projects. The City said it was 1 of 112 grant recipients out of 468 applicants.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 and completed by fall 2022.

Read more: Soledad gets grant for new park construction, inclusive playground