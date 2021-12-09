Hartnell College rallies after Men’s, Women’s Soccer, Cross Country wins

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) The Hartnell Women's Soccer team won their first-ever state championship title on Sunday, and the Men's Soccer team took second in the state. The Women's Cross Country team also placed 2nd in the State Championship on Nov. 21. The college celebrated their victory on Thursday.

"It was so surreal. I didn't believe what we just have done," the Women's Soccer team captain, Jada Taylor, said. "Like, I wanted this so bad knowing that this could possibly be my last season. It was amazing."





The Hartnell 's athletes represent Salinas, Soledad, Gilroy, Hollister, Castroville, Greenfield, Gonzales, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, and Seaside. According to Montery County Board of Supervisor who plans to honor these athletes, all members of the team are full-time students at Hartnell , with many of them holding part-time or full-time jobs.

"I knew that we had to work to get to where we wanted, and I knew that every one of these girls wanted to achieve the same thing," Taylor added. "So it felt really good knowing that we all had each other's backs on doing that."