Protests over vacation rental enforcement

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is discussing a program to enforce existing laws for short-term vacation rentals in unincorporated areas, but they are facing backlash.

The Monterey County Vacation Rental Alliance (MCVRA) is holding a protest outside the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, arguing that the enforcement policy will shut down vacation rentals in Carmel Valley, Carmel Highlands, Big Sur, Pebble Beach and the Highway 68 corridor.

However, the Board's report says the program will implement enforcement of existing regulations. They say enforcement is currently limited due to budget and staffing constraints.

Efforts would narrow in on District 5, focusing initially on outreach and education. Enforcement would then focus on vacation rentals that are not paying the appropriate transient occupancy tax (TOT), those that have received complaints and those that are not eligible to obtain the proper permits.

