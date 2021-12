CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) It's been 80 years since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. World War II veteran living on the Central Coast shares what it's like to look back at that day.

"We learned something from this war. In fact, we weren't prepared for it," said David Perez, who served as a combat medic in World War II. "To me, it seems like a long time and I think 'how could I live that long?"