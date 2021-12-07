Police arrest suspect threatening students at San Benito High School

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister Police arrested a 14-year-old San Benito High School student accused of threatening other students through social media.

On Monday night, Hollister Police said officers received a call about a 14-year-old who sent messages to other students through social media. The messages had detail as to how and when the student planned to carry out the attack on fellow students, according to police.

Police said they contacted the School Resource Officer to identify the suspect and where they live. On Tuesday morning, police said they spoke to the parents who allowed them to search the home, but no weapons were found.

San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said, “We appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the Hollister Police Department to support our commitment to a safe school environment. The District is grateful for the timely response and resolution to this threat prior to the student coming to campus.”