Most expensive homes that recently sold in San Francisco

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in San Francisco, California on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

#10. 1089 Chestnut St, San Francisco ($9,999,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 5,740 square feet; $1,741 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 565 Marina Blvd, San Francisco ($9,999,999)

– 6 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,125 square feet; $1,632 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 2 Locust St, San Francisco ($11,200,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,025 square feet; $2,228 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1750 Taylor St Unit 1601, San Francisco ($11,250,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,640 square feet; $3,090 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 2728 Green St, San Francisco ($12,000,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,040 square feet; $1,986 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 3498 Jackson St, San Francisco ($12,250,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 6,385 square feet; $1,918 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 2640 Jackson St, San Francisco ($12,250,000)

– 9 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,772 square feet; $1,576 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 3080 Pacific Ave, San Francisco ($13,800,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 7,675 square feet; $1,798 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 2500 Steiner St Unit 6, San Francisco ($15,500,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,500 square feet; $4,428 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 490 Avila St, San Francisco ($19,750,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 7,809 square feet; $2,529 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

