Gas station in Greenfield robbed at gunpoint

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) Greenfield Police said they are looking for the suspect that robbed the Chevron Gas Station on El Camino Real in Greenfield at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect walked in wearing black joggers and hoodies with red San Francisco 49ers letters, when he pointed a gun at the store employee demanding money from the cash register. Greenfield police said the suspect walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Soledad Police helped try to find the suspect but were not able to locate him. Officers are asking the community's help to identify the suspect pictured below. He's identified to be a Hispanic man, between 20 and 30 years old.

Police said he's armed and dangerous.