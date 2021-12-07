American Airlines CEO Doug Parker is retiring

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Doug Parker will retire as CEO of American Airlines in March, handing over the top job of the nation’s largest airline to Robert Isom, currently the company’s president.

Parker, 60, will remain as chairman of American after stepping down as CEO. American had struggles with service problems this year as it tried to respond to leisure passengers’ pent-up demand for travel.

