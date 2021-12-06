Skip to Content
Police: Teen charged in Des Moines shooting

By KAYLA JAMES

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A teenager has been charged in a Des Moines shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Shots rang out Thursday night at Maingate Bar and Grill near the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Police say a 17-year-old shot a man who was trying to break up a fight. The teen is charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s name, but they say he’s been arrested on weapons charges before.

