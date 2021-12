CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Southview Lane and Laureles Grade in Carmel Valley Monday afternoon.

A truck went over the side of the road, through the guardrail and down a steep hill.

The coroner was on scene to move the body out of the area.

Monterey County Regional Fire and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office also responded.

This is a developing story.